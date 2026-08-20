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Anthony Kay News: Posts quality start in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Kay (9-6) took the loss against Atlanta on Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with six strikeouts over six innings.

Kay departed after allowing a leadoff double in the seventh inning, throwing 62 of 94 pitches for strikes to earn his sixth quality start of the season. It continued a consistent second half for the southpaw, who's yielded three earned runs or fewer in each of his seven outings since the All-Star break. He'll take a 3.96 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 104:45 K:BB across 127.1 innings this year into a home matchup with the Rangers next week.

Anthony Kay
Chicago White Sox
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