Anthony Kay News: Posts quality start in loss

Kay (9-6) took the loss against Atlanta on Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with six strikeouts over six innings.

Kay departed after allowing a leadoff double in the seventh inning, throwing 62 of 94 pitches for strikes to earn his sixth quality start of the season. It continued a consistent second half for the southpaw, who's yielded three earned runs or fewer in each of his seven outings since the All-Star break. He'll take a 3.96 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 104:45 K:BB across 127.1 innings this year into a home matchup with the Rangers next week.