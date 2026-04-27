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Anthony Kay News: Struggles again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Kay allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two batters over four innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Monday.

Kay fell behind quickly, giving up a run in the first inning. He allowed two more in the second and another in the fourth before departing. The left-hander needed 90 pitches to complete his four frames, and he's now thrown fewer than five innings in five of his six appearances this season. Kay was at least managing to limit runs early in the campaign, but that hasn't been the case in his past two outings, as he's given up a combined 12 runs across over 7.2 frames during that span. He has a poor 6.12 ERA and 15:14 K:BB through 25 total innings, so he belongs on the waiver wire in most fantasy leagues.

Anthony Kay
Chicago White Sox
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