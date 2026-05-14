Anthony Kay News: Tosses first quality start

Kay (3-1) earned the win over Kansas City on Thursday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four batters over six-plus innings.

Kay gave up a run in the first inning but then tossed five straight scoreless frames. He departed after giving up a leadoff triple in the seventh, and though that runner eventually came around to score, Kay ended with both a quality start and a victory. The southpaw has shown improvement on the mound of late -- after failing to complete five innings in five of his first six starts and posting a 6.12 ERA over that span, he's tossed at least five frames in each of his past three starts and has given up just four earned runs while notching a 14:5 K:BB across 16 innings during that stretch. Kay is projected to next take the mound next week in Seattle.