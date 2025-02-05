Fantasy Baseball
Anthony Maldonado News: Remaining in organization

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Maldonado cleared waivers Wednesday and was sent outright to Triple-A Las Vegas, Jason Burke of SI.com reports

After being DFA'd on Thursday to make room for Elvis Alvarado, Maldonado will officially stick around in the Athletics' farm system as organizational depth. The 26-year-old spent most of his time with the Marlins' Triple-A affiliate last season, turning in a 4.66 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across 46.1 innings.

