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Anthony Misiewicz News: Denied Opening Day roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

The Reds reassigned Misiewicz to minor-league camp Monday.

Cincinnati already has two other left-handers on the 40-man roster who were projected to be included in the Opening Day bullpen (Brock Burke and Sam Moll), so Misiewicz's dismissal from big-league camp doesn't come as a major surprise. The 31-year-old southpaw was forced to settle for a minor-league deal with the Reds this offseason after he was roughed up for five earned runs on five hits and four walks over 4.2 innings in just five appearances in the majors with Minnesota in 2025.

Anthony Misiewicz
Cincinnati Reds
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