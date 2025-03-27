Anthony Misiewicz News: Fails to make roster

The Twins don't include Misiewicz on their 26-man active roster ahead of Thursday's season opener versus the Cardinals.

The 30-year-old southpaw is expected to report to Triple-A St. Paul after falling short in his bid for a spot on the Twins' Opening Day roster. Misiewicz has previously made 131 appearances in the big leagues over the past five seasons across stints with the Mariners, Royals, Diamondbacks, Tigers and Yankees, logging a 4.67 ERA in 115.2 innings.