Anthony Molina headshot

Anthony Molina News: Contract selected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Atlanta selected Molina's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

Molina has thrown 14 innings this season with Gwinnett, posting a 4.50 ERA and 10:4 K:BB. The 24-year-old is capable of handling multiple innings out of the bullpen, which could be helpful as Atlanta heads to Coors Field this weekend.

Anthony Molina
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Molina See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Molina See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
56 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, August 11
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, August 11
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
263 days ago
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, August 11
MLB
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, August 11
Author Image
Chris Morgan
263 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
265 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, August 5
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, August 5
Author Image
Chris Bennett
269 days ago