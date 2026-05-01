Anthony Molina News: Contract selected
Atlanta selected Molina's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.
Molina has thrown 14 innings this season with Gwinnett, posting a 4.50 ERA and 10:4 K:BB. The 24-year-old is capable of handling multiple innings out of the bullpen, which could be helpful as Atlanta heads to Coors Field this weekend.
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