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Anthony Molina News: Moved to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 1, 2026 at 7:28am

Atlanta optioned Molina to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

Molina was in the bullpen this past weekend in Cincinnati but didn't make an appearance. Atlanta will announce a corresponding roster move prior to Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jays.

Anthony Molina
Atlanta Braves
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