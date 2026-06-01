Anthony Molina News: Optioned to Triple-A
Atlanta optioned Molina to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.
Molina was in the bullpen this past weekend in Cincinnati but did not make an appearance. Atlanta will announce a corresponding roster move prior to Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jays.
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