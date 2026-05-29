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Anthony Molina News: Recalled from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Atlanta recalled Molina from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

Molina made one scoreless appearance for Atlanta earlier this season but has spent most of the year at Gwinnett, where he's posted a 4.50 ERA and 28:11 K:BB over 30 innings covering five starts and four relief outings. The righty will give the Atlanta bullpen some length.

Anthony Molina
Atlanta Braves
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