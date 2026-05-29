Anthony Molina News: Recalled from Triple-A
Atlanta recalled Molina from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.
Molina made one scoreless appearance for Atlanta earlier this season but has spent most of the year at Gwinnett, where he's posted a 4.50 ERA and 28:11 K:BB over 30 innings covering five starts and four relief outings. The righty will give the Atlanta bullpen some length.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Molina See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes84 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, August 11291 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, August 11291 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week293 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, August 5297 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Molina See More