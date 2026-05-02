Anthony Molina News: Sent back to Gwinnett
Atlanta optioned Molina to Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.
Molina pitched two shutout innings after being selected to the active roster Friday and will now be sent back to the minors in favor of Carlos Carrasco. Molina will keep his spot on the 40-man roster, however, keeping the door open for him to return to Atlanta at some point.
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