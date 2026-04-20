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Anthony Nunez News: Adds first win to strong start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Nunez (1-0) recorded the win Monday against the Royals, allowing one unearned run on one hit and one walk in two innings of relief. He struck out one.

The rookie right-hander is emerging as a multi-inning weapon out of the Baltimore bullpen, producing a 1.59 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB over his first 11.1 frames. Nunez has three holds and one save opportunity so far, and he's making a serious case for more high-leverage work going forward.

Anthony Nunez
Baltimore Orioles
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