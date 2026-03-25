Anthony Nunez News: Clinches roster spot
The Orioles recalled Nunez from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.
Despite being optioned to the minors back on March 8, Nunez will end up joining the Orioles ahead of Opening Day after a spot opened up with Keegan Akin (groin) landing on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Nunez has yet to make his MLB debut but pitched effectively out of the Norfolk bullpen last season after he was acquired in a trade with the Mets last July. Over 16 appearances for Norfolk, Nunez posted a 3.45 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB across 15.2 innings.
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