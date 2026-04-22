Anthony Nunez News: Nets first save

Nunez earned the save in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Royals, striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

With Ryan Helsley landing on the bereavement list ahead of Wednesday's game, it was Nunez who got the call with Baltimore up by two in the ninth inning. The right-hander made quick work of the Royals, striking out a pair en route to his first major-league save. The 24-year-old Nunez has gotten off to an excellent start in his rookie campaign, earning a high-leverage role in Baltimore's bullpen. His ERA is down to 1.46 with a 0.65 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB across 12.1 innings.