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Anthony Nunez News: Notches save Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Nunez earned a save against the Yankees on Monday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter over one scoreless inning.

Rico Garcia had picked up the Orioles' past two saves after regular closer Ryan Helsley (elbow) landed on the IL on May 1, but Garcia was deployed in the eighth inning Monday to face the heart of New York's order (Ben Rice, Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger). After Garcia got through that frame unscathed, Nunez entered in the ninth and worked around a two-out single to successfully close things out. It was Nunez's second save of the campaign -- his other one came April 22 versus Kansas City. Garcia has been dominant this season and remains Baltimore's primary ninth-inning option while Helsley is sidelined, but it appears manager Craig Albernaz is open to using Garcia earlier if the situation calls for it, which makes Nunez a candidate for occasional save chances.

Anthony Nunez
Baltimore Orioles
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