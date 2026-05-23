Anthony Nunez News: Picks up third save Friday
Nunez earned the save in Friday's 7-4 win over the Tigers, striking out two with no walks in a hitless and scoreless ninth inning.
While Rico Garcia was getting the initial saves after Ryan Helsley (elbow) was shelved May 1, Garcia was deployed in the sixth inning of this one and recorded the final two outs to preserve a 6-4 lead. Nunez has handled two save opportunities since Garcia was last put in that position, so it appears manager Craig Albernaz is willing to mix and match at the end of games. On the season, Nunez has a 4.94 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB across 23.2 innings.
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