Anthony Nunez News: Saddled with blown save Monday
Nunez was charged with a blown save Monday against the Rays, allowing one run on two hits and no walks in the eighth inning.
Summoned to protect a 2-1 lead in the eighth inning, Nunez gave up a double to Yandy Diaz and then a single to Richie Palacios to lose the lead. Nunez is working in tandem with Rico Garcia as Baltimore's top closers until Ryan Helsley (elbow) is able to come off the injured list, but he hasn't been particularly reliable so far. Through 24.2 innings, Nunez has a 5.11 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB while converting only half of his six save opportunities.
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