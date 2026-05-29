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Anthony Nunez News: Takes loss in relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Nunez (2-2) was tagged with the loss Thursday against the Blue Jays after allowing one earned run on one hit and three walks across one inning of work, fanning two.

Nunez had major control issues Thursday and only tossed 13 of his 24 pitches for strikes. Fittingly, he gave up the decisive run of the game on a bases-loaded walk. Nunez continues to struggle with control, and the numbers back that up, as he's been far from a reliable option out of the Orioles' pen. In 11.1 innings since the beginning of May, Nunez has an 8.74 ERA and a 12:8 K:BB while allowing 11 runs on 11 hits.

Anthony Nunez
Baltimore Orioles
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