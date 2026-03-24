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Anthony Rendon Injury: Placed on 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

The Angels placed Rendon (hip) on the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Rendon agreed to a buyout with the Angels in December and won't play this season. However, he will remain on the team's official roster and presumably spend the entire year on the 60-day IL.

Anthony Rendon
Los Angeles Angels
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