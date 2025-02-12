Anthony Rendon Injury: Slated to undergo hip surgery

Rendon is scheduled to undergo hip surgery and is facing a lengthy absence, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Rendon experienced a setback in his rehab sometime in the last few weeks and it was decided surgery was the best course of action. Further clarity on a timetable should be available after the operation, but it's fair to wonder whether Rendon has played his final game for the Angels. He has not played in any more than 58 games during his five seasons with the Halos and still has two years remaining on his seven-year, $245 million contract.