Anthony Santander Injury: Lands on injured list
The Blue Jays placed Santander (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Santander underwent surgery to repair the labrum in his left shoulder in February. He has a chance to return at some point after the All-Star break, but it's possible the Blue Jays wind up holding him back until next season.
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