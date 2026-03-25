Anthony Santander headshot

Anthony Santander Injury: Lands on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Blue Jays placed Santander (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Santander underwent surgery to repair the labrum in his left shoulder in February. He has a chance to return at some point after the All-Star break, but it's possible the Blue Jays wind up holding him back until next season.

Anthony Santander
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Santander See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Santander See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
34 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
34 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
36 days ago
Collette Calls: Breaking Down the WBC Batters
MLB
Collette Calls: Breaking Down the WBC Batters
Author Image
Jason Collette
37 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
62 days ago