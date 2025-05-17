Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Santander headshot

Anthony Santander Injury: Nursing sore hip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2025 at 9:15am

Santander isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers due to left hip soreness, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Santander's hip reportedly began bothering him after a swing Thursday, and it helps explain why he sat out Friday's contest as well. His absence will move Vladimir Guerrero into the DH spot Saturday, putting Ernie Clement at first base and opening up second for Michael Stefanic.

Anthony Santander
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now