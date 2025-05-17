Anthony Santander Injury: Nursing sore hip

Santander isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers due to left hip soreness, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Santander's hip reportedly began bothering him after a swing Thursday, and it helps explain why he sat out Friday's contest as well. His absence will move Vladimir Guerrero into the DH spot Saturday, putting Ernie Clement at first base and opening up second for Michael Stefanic.