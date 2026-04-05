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Anthony Santander Injury: Transferred to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 2:06pm

Toronto moved Santander (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Sunday.

This was an expected move at some point after Santander underwent shoulder surgery in February. The veteran outfielder could return later in the season, though he's almost certain to be out at least through the All-Star break. The Blue Jays opened up a spot on their 40-man roster, which will likely to used to bolster an injury-depleted pitching staff.

Anthony Santander
Toronto Blue Jays
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