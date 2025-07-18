Menu
Anthony Santander Injury: Yet to swing, being checked out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

Santander (shoulder) hasn't resumed swinging and will be evaluated by the Blue Jays' medical staff in Toronto, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Santander will return to Toronto to undergo further evaluations. The outfielder has hit a plateau in his recovery from a left shoulder subluxation and hasn't been cleared to swing since being placed on the injured list May 30. He'll become eligible for activation toward the end of July, but there's no timeline for his return.

Anthony Santander
Toronto Blue Jays
