Anthony Santander headshot

Anthony Santander News: Belts first homer with Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2025 at 9:23pm

Santander went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Orioles.

Santander had yet to record his first homer as a Blue Jay, but a return to Camden Yards proved to be what he needed to tick that achievement off his list. After grounding out in his first at-bat, Santander took a fastball from Tomoyuki Sugano deep to left-center field for a 409-foot solo home run. Santander has gone 8-for-39 with three runs scored, five walks, one home run, two RBI and 11 strikeouts over his last 10 games.

Anthony Santander
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
