Anthony Santander headshot

Anthony Santander News: Heads back to camp after visa issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Wednesday that Santander has been away from camp while tending to visa issues but is expected to make his Grapefruit League debut Friday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Santander had reported to camp previously but then had to leave to sort some things out. He will go through a full workout Thursday before playing Friday against the Yankees. Santander signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract with Toronto in January.

Anthony Santander
Toronto Blue Jays
