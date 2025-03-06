Fantasy Baseball
Anthony Santander News: Knocks first homer of camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 10:48am

Santander went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

The veteran slugger got hold of a Carson Fulmer fastball in the sixth inning and crushed it over the right-field fence. It was Santander's first long ball of the spring, and after racking up a career-high 44 homers and 102 RBI for the O's in 2024, the free-agent signing is being counted on to supply big power numbers this season from the heart of the Blue Jays' order.

