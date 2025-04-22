Fantasy Baseball
Anthony Santander headshot

Anthony Santander News: Receiving first day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Santander is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros.

Santander will head to the bench Tuesday after starting the first 23 games of the season for Toronto. The veteran outfielder has yet to get on track at the plate with a .569 OPS in 102 plate appearances, and he's especially struggled over the past four contests (1-for-15). Vladimir Guerrero will get a turn at designated hitter while Will Wagner makes a start at first base.

Anthony Santander
Toronto Blue Jays

