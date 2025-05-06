Anthony Santander News: Swats fifth homer

Santander went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Angels.

Santander is up to five homers this season, three of which have come over his last eight games. In that span, the outfielder has gone 6-for-30 (.200) with five RBI and five runs scored. Santander's finding a little more success, but it'll take some time for that to be reflected in his overall numbers. He's batting. 180 with a .597 OPS, 13 RBI, 12 runs scored and five doubles over 34 games this season.