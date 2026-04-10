Anthony Seigler Injury: Activated and optioned
The Red Sox activated Seigler (knee) from the 10-day injured list Friday and optioned him to Triple-A Worcester.
Seigler began a rehab assignment with Worcester on Thursday after recovering from left knee patellar tendinopathy, and the Red Sox will keep him with their top minor-league affiliate rather than add him to the active big-league roster. The 26-year-old utility player was acquired via trade from the Brewers over the offseason.
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