Anthony Seigler headshot

Anthony Seigler Injury: Activated and optioned

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 6:56am

The Red Sox activated Seigler (knee) from the 10-day injured list Friday and optioned him to Triple-A Worcester.

Seigler began a rehab assignment with Worcester on Thursday after recovering from left knee patellar tendinopathy, and the Red Sox will keep him with their top minor-league affiliate rather than add him to the active big-league roster. The 26-year-old utility player was acquired via trade from the Brewers over the offseason.

Anthony Seigler
Boston Red Sox
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