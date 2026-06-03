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Anthony Seigler News: Returns to big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

The Red Sox recalled Seigler from Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday, Chris Henrique of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

He's sliding into the roster spot vacated by the injured Nick Sogard (side). Seigler has had a great season with Worcester, slashing .298/.425/.471 with three home runs, three stolen bases and a 22:19 BB:K over 30 contests. The 26-year-old has split playing time between second and third base with Worcester and he could get some reps at those positions with the big club.

Anthony Seigler
Boston Red Sox
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