Anthony Solometo Injury: Lands on MiLB IL
Solometo (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list Friday, Anthony Murphy of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
The nature of Solometo's injury is unclear at this time, though he'll miss at least the seven-day minimum while on the mend. He appeared in two games at Double-A Altoona before being placed on the injured list.
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