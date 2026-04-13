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Anthony Solometo Injury: Lands on MiLB IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Solometo (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list Friday, Anthony Murphy of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

The nature of Solometo's injury is unclear at this time, though he'll miss at least the seven-day minimum while on the mend. He appeared in two games at Double-A Altoona before being placed on the injured list.

Anthony Solometo
Pittsburgh Pirates
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