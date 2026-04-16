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Anthony Solometo Injury: Recurring shoulder issues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 9:07am

Solometo is sidelined at Double-A Altoona with recurring left shoulder discomfort, Jose Negron of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Solometo missed much of the 2025 season with shoulder problems, and they're evidently still nagging at him early on in the 2026 season. The lefty will get another opinion from Dr. Keith Meister before a decision is made on how best to proceed. He yielded four runs with a 0:2 K:BB over two innings in his first two appearances for Altoona before getting hurt.

Anthony Solometo
Pittsburgh Pirates
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