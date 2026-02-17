Anthony Volpe Injury: April return 'definitely' possible

Volpe (shoulder) said Tuesday that a return sometime in April is "definitely" possible, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Volpe is working his way back from last October's labrum surgery on his left shoulder and is being eased into things in Yankees camp. The shortstop began his hitting progression with dry swings Monday and will move on to tee work and soft-toss next. Volpe will also need to show he's able to dive on his surgically repaired shoulder without issue, which he hopes to accomplish in a couple weeks. Randy Miller of NJ.com reported earlier this month that Volpe wouldn't be ready to make his season debut "at least until May," but the 24-year-old believes he can make it back quicker than that. Any timetable at this point is approximate, as Volpe still has several rehab hoops to jump through. Jose Caballero will handle shortstop for the Yankees until Volpe is ready.