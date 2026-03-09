Anthony Volpe headshot

Anthony Volpe Injury: Continues to make progress

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Volpe (shoulder) has been cleared to hit overhand tosses and is taking part in baserunning and defensive drills, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The Yankees' last update noted that Volpe had progressed to hitting off a tee, so this is another step in the right direction. It's also promising that he's been participating in fielding drills, though the club remains firm that the 24-year-old will not be permitted to dive on his left shoulder until April. Volpe remains in line to begin the regular season on the injured list, and a more exact timetable for his return should come into focus as he nears the final hurdles in his rehab.

Anthony Volpe
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Volpe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Volpe See More
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
11 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
18 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
20 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
32 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
46 days ago