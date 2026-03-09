Anthony Volpe Injury: Continues to make progress
Volpe (shoulder) has been cleared to hit overhand tosses and is taking part in baserunning and defensive drills, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The Yankees' last update noted that Volpe had progressed to hitting off a tee, so this is another step in the right direction. It's also promising that he's been participating in fielding drills, though the club remains firm that the 24-year-old will not be permitted to dive on his left shoulder until April. Volpe remains in line to begin the regular season on the injured list, and a more exact timetable for his return should come into focus as he nears the final hurdles in his rehab.
