Anthony Volpe headshot

Anthony Volpe Injury: Could start rehab games next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Volpe (shoulder) could "potentially" begin a rehab assignment next week, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Volpe is currently at extended spring training in Florida but could travel back with the Yankees after their series in Tampa Bay this weekend. The shortstop hasn't played in a game setting since last October's left shoulder labrum surgery, so his rehab assignment won't be brief. Still, if all goes well, Volpe could be ready for his season debut around May 1.

Anthony Volpe
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Volpe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Volpe See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
41 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
48 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
50 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
62 days ago