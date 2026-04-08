Anthony Volpe Injury: Could start rehab games next week

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Volpe (shoulder) could "potentially" begin a rehab assignment next week, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Volpe is currently at extended spring training in Florida but could travel back with the Yankees after their series in Tampa Bay this weekend. The shortstop hasn't played in a game setting since last October's left shoulder labrum surgery, so his rehab assignment won't be brief. Still, if all goes well, Volpe could be ready for his season debut around May 1.