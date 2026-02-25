Anthony Volpe Injury: Hitting off tee
Manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Volpe (shoulder) has begun hitting off a tee, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Volpe began taking dry swings last week and has since been cleared to take the next step in his hitting progression, though Boone noted that the 24-year-old infielder is still several weeks away from being able to dive on his surgically repaired left shoulder. He's slated to begin the regular season on the injured list, leaving Jose Caballero to work as New York's primary shortstop for the time being.
