Anthony Volpe Injury: Likely to return during coming week

Volpe (shoulder) is slated to join the Yankees "between Wednesday and Thursday," Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Volpe is eight games into a rehab stint that has been split between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The soon-to-be 25-year-old has looked good so far, slashing .308/.333/.423 with a home run, three RBI and two stolen bases, though he's also posted a 1:7 BB:K. Per Romero, Volpe is expected to play a couple more games with Somerset before making his long-awaited return to the big-league club "between" Wednesday and Thursday. The Yankees have an early game Wednesday and are off Thursday, so it sounds like Volpe's season debut won't come until at least Friday against Baltimore. Once he's activated, Volpe is likely to start regularly at shortstop, which could cut into Jose Caballero's playing time considerably.