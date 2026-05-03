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Anthony Volpe Injury: May not be guaranteed everyday job

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that a decision hasn't been made if Volpe (shoulder) will be activated from the 10-day injured list Monday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Volpe remains on assignment in the minors with Double-A Somerset, but his 20-day rehab window will come to a close following the weekend. Through his first 12 games between Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Volpe has slashed .275/.333/.350 with an 8.9 percent walk rate and 20 percent strikeout rate, but it's unclear if that level of production will be enough for the Yankees to reinstall him as their everyday shortstop in place of Jose Caballero (.719 OPS over 120 plate appearances). As Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News notes, Caballero hasn't been practicing at other infield positions in anticipation of Volpe's return, and Volpe has worked exclusively as a shortstop since 2023. Volpe has minor-league options remaining, so the Yankees could elect to activate him from the IL and send him to Triple-A if they don't believe he's an upgrade over Caballero but want to have him continue playing on an everyday basis.

Anthony Volpe
New York Yankees
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