Anthony Volpe Injury: Ramping up defensive work
Volpe (shoulder) went through a high-intensity defensive workout at full speed Thursday and is expected to be about two weeks away from taking live batting practice, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.
The 24-year-old shortstop continues to progress in his rehab shoulder labrum surgery, which he underwent in October after playing through the injury for much of last season. Volpe will begin the season on the injured list but could be ready to make his 2026 debut before the end of April.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Volpe See More
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club14 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30021 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East23 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O35 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30049 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Volpe See More