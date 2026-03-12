Anthony Volpe headshot

Anthony Volpe Injury: Ramping up defensive work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Volpe (shoulder) went through a high-intensity defensive workout at full speed Thursday and is expected to be about two weeks away from taking live batting practice, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

The 24-year-old shortstop continues to progress in his rehab shoulder labrum surgery, which he underwent in October after playing through the injury for much of last season. Volpe will begin the season on the injured list but could be ready to make his 2026 debut before the end of April.

Anthony Volpe
New York Yankees
