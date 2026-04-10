Anthony Volpe Injury: Rehab assignment scheduled

Volpe (shoulder) is slated to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Tuesday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Volpe has been rehabbing at the Yankees' spring training complex but has rejoined the club this weekend with his rehab assignment around the corner. He has not played in any games since last year's postseason, so Volpe's rehab assignment should last a while. If all goes well, he could be ready for his season debut around May 1. Jose Caballero has been filling in at shortstop for the Yankees but will likely shift into a utility role once Volpe is back.