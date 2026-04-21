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Anthony Volpe Injury: Rehab stint moves to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

The Yankees transferred Volpe's (shoulder) rehab assignment from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old shortstop began the rehab stint April 14 and went 4-for-11 with a walk, two stolen bases and three strikeouts in four games with Somerset. Volpe will now move up to the highest level of the minors as he enters the final stage of his rehab program after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. He should be ready to rejoin the Yankees after playing in a handful of games at Triple-A, so he should be back from the IL in the next week or two.

Anthony Volpe
New York Yankees
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