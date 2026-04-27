Anthony Volpe Injury: Return date still TBD
The Yankees have yet to decide whether Volpe (shoulder) will be activated from the 10-day injured list for their series this weekend against the Orioles, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reported Sunday that Volpe would rejoin the Yankees this week, and while that could still happen, it appears the decision has yet to be made. Volpe is slashing .308/.333/.423 with one home run, two stolen bases and a 1:7 BB:K in his first eight rehab games. He's currently at Double-A Somerset and will continue his rehab there until the Yankees decide when to activate their shortstop.
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