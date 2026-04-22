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Anthony Volpe Injury: Season debut 10-to-14 days away

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday on Foul Territory that Volpe (shoulder) is "still ten days [or] two weeks away, I would think."

Volpe is 6-for-15 with one home run, two stolen bases and a 1:4 BB:K over his first five rehab contests between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Boone said that the shortstop has had "zero issues" with his surgically repaired left shoulder the last couple months, but Volpe hasn't completed a full game yet on his rehab assignment, so he still has some buildup to do. A return in 10 days would put Volpe in line for his season debut May 2, though a more specific timetable will be available in the coming days. Volpe should receive the lion's share of playing time at shortstop once he is activated, with Jose Caballero shifting to a super utility role.

Anthony Volpe
New York Yankees
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