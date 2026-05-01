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Anthony Volpe Injury: Staying on rehab through weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Volpe (shoulder) will remain on his rehab assignment at Double-A Somerset through this weekend, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The Yankees discussed the possibility of bringing Volpe back for their weekend series against the Orioles, but he'll be in line for his season debut early next week instead. Coming back from left shoulder surgery, Volpe has played 10 rehab contests thus far, slashing .303/.324/.394 with one home run, two stolen bases and a 1:7 BB:K. Jose Caballero will remain the Yanks' primary shortstop through the weekend.

Anthony Volpe
New York Yankees
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