Anthony Volpe headshot

Anthony Volpe Injury: Takes dry swings Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2026 at 12:12pm

Volpe (shoulder) began a hitting program with some dry swings and took part in fielding drills Monday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Volpe is being eased along during Yankees camp after undergoing left labrum surgery last October. The expectation is that he will miss at least the first month or so of the season, but it's an approximate timetable that won't become clearer until he advances further along in the rehab process. Jose Caballero is slated to open the season as the Yankees' primary shortstop while Volpe recuperates.

Anthony Volpe
New York Yankees
