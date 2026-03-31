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Anthony Volpe Injury: Taking live BP on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday on the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast by Jomboy Media that Volpe (shoulder) will take live batting practice Wednesday.

It's a significant step for Volpe, who is working his way back from surgery last October to repair the labrum in his left shoulder. Boone added that, if all goes well, Volpe should be ready to begin a rehab assignment in two weeks. That should put Volpe on pace to return around May 1, which has been the approximate timeline. Jose Caballero has been handling shortstop for the Yankees while Volpe recuperates.

Anthony Volpe
New York Yankees
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