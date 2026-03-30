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Anthony Volpe Injury: To face live pitching soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Volpe (shoulder) is expected to face living pitching later in the week, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

This will be a clear step in the right direction for Volpe, who was moved to the 10-day injured list Wednesday as he continues to recover from October labrum surgery. A previous report noted that Volpe could be ready for a minor-league rehab assignment as early as the second week of April, though the club will likely see how he fares against live arms before sending him on rehab stint.

Anthony Volpe
New York Yankees
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