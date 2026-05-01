Anthony Volpe Injury: Will not be activated Friday
Volpe (shoulder) will not be activated from the 10-day injured list before Friday's game versus the Orioles, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.
The Yankees had not ruled out the possibility of reinstating Volpe to make his season debut Friday, but the club has ultimately decided to give the shortstop at least one more rehab game with Double-A Somerset. He's hitting .303/.324/.394 with one home run, two stolen bases and a 1:7 BB:K in his first 10 rehab games. Jose Caballero will continue to handle shortstop for the Yankees until Volpe is deemed ready.
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