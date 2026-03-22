Anthony Volpe Injury: Working toward rehab games
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Volpe (shoulder) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment around the second week of April and will require the equivalent of a full spring training before joining the Yankees, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
The 24-year-old shortstop had been hoping to make his season debut sometime in April, but that doesn't seem likely if he needs a multiple-week rehab assignment that begins in mid-April. Volpe has progressed to taking part in high-intensity defensive workouts and could soon advance to facing live pitching.
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